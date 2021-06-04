Thelma K. Green
“Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God” – Matthew 5:8”
Thelma Kendrix Green (Mother) age 91, born in Scanlon, Florida on March 08, 1930, the daughter of Charlie and Mamie Kendrix. She transitioned Saturday May 29, 2021. She accepted Jesus at the age of 17 and faithfully followed the Lord for the rest of her life
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie Richmond Green Sr.; brothers, Wesley Herd and Charlie Kendrix Wilson Jr., and sister, Minnie Lou Hall.
Thelma leaves behind to cherish her loving memories, eight children, Mamie L. Jordan (William, deceased) of Waycross, Georgia, Janice M. Allen (Eugene) of Lake Alfred, Florida, Willie R. Green Jr. (Loydale) of Lake Placid, Florida, Terry D. Green (Felisia) of Lake Placid, Florida, Natalie B. Green of Tampa, Florida, Erika L. Treadwell (Leonard) of Lake Placid, Florida, Lisa A. Green-Carvalho (Rodney, deceased) of Lake Placid, Florida, and Tiffany G. Green of Sebring, Florida; 26 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends; sister, Charlie Mae Hawthorne; brother, Alfonso C. (A.C.) Kendrix; also those of special recognition – endeared sons, Frank Branch Jr., Anthony E. Eberhart and Dean Wallace; and adopted daughters, Delores McBride and Annette Bolton.
A funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Action Revival Family Worship Center, 124 Williams Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Highway Park Neighborhood Council at www.hpng.org or support the Highway Park Scholarship Fund by making a check payable to NLAC/HPA Scholarship and mailing it to Maggie Smith, 13364 Josephine Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852.