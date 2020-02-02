Theresa A. Houser
Theresa Ann Houser, 80, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She was born Feb. 13, 1939 in Herkimer, New York, to Albert and Thelma Hugick.
Theresa was a registered nurse and has been a resident of Florida since 1984, coming from Frankfort, New York.
She is survived by son, David M. Houser (Kim) of Avon Park; daughter, Melissa L. Lane of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Aaron Houser, Scott Lane Jr., Brian Lane, Beth Gay, Stephanie Gay and Rebecca Ferguson; great-grandchildren, Kylie Ferguson and Kacey Ferguson.
Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Houser; daughter, Carol Gay; mother, Thelma Hugick; and father, Albert Hugick.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at St. John United Methodist Church in Sebring, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Editor’s note: This obituary is being reprinted due to an error in the name of a survivor.