Theresa K. South
Theresa Keys South, 68, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away at her residence May 1, 2022, with her long-time partner, Tom Sass, by her side.
She was born Aug. 19, 1953, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Evelyn and Paul Keys. In 1986, she and her daughter moved from Clearwater and settled in Lake Placid. She will likely be remembered most by serving up smiles and great service at the Lake Placid Truck Stop for about 15 years. She ended her working career facilitating the kitchen at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Her interests and passions included family, playing bingo and cards, boating, dancing and visiting with friends.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Keys Anderson of Dallas, Texas; sister, Beverly Gornall of Pataskala, Ohio; brother, Roger Keys of Lake Placid; and aunt, Delores Ellison of Lake Placid, as well as many nieces and nephews.
At this time there will be no service, however a Celebration of Life will be held early July in Lake Placid. Donations may be made to Highlands County Humane Society at 7421 Haywood Taylor Boulevard, Sebring, FL 33876 or at https://checkout.shelterluv.com/donatehchs
