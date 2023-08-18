Theresa L. Elwood
Theresa Lynn Elwood, affectionately known to those she loved as Terry or “T,” passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Terry was born Dec. 10, 1955 on MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida to Robert Lee Weed and Ellene Elizabeth Weed (Fields). She is predeceased by both her mother and father, and her brother, Robert Wayne Weed.
Terry is survived by her three children, Cody Owens (Leslie) of Sebring, Florida, Brandon Owens (Kerry) of Sebring, Florida and Martha Elwood of Summerfield, Florida; grandchildren, Raelynn (17), Kaylee (15), Reece (12), Brylee (11), Brooklyn (9), Evelyn (8), Rory (5), Randy Jo (2) and Otto (5 months), and her longtime partner, Julian H. Moore of Sebring. Terry also leaves behind her sisters, Sherri Bennett of Sebring and Brenda Bachman of Sebring, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.
Terry’s career was spent as an estate paralegal and she could often be seen networking at health fairs or chatting it up at chamber mixers. She loved her community and spent her years serving others as a loyal Rotarian. In her downtime, Terry enjoyed fishing and air boating with her Cowboy Julian on Arbuckle Creek, marathon shopping sprees with her granddaughters, and tending to her flock of chickens, geese, turkeys and guineas. In recent years, T developed a love for goat farming and developed Dixie Goat Farm where she raised registered Boer goats for her granddaughter and other youth to show in the Highlands County Junior Livestock Show.
Terry invested her whole heart into loving her children and grandchildren. Her presence within the family will be dearly missed.
Terry’s immediate family will hold a private ceremony at her final resting place on Arbuckle Creek. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Rotary Club of Highlands County in Terry’s name: PO Box 4264, Sebring, FL 33871.