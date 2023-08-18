Theresa L. Elwood

Theresa Lynn Elwood, affectionately known to those she loved as Terry or “T,” passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Terry was born Dec. 10, 1955 on MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida to Robert Lee Weed and Ellene Elizabeth Weed (Fields). She is predeceased by both her mother and father, and her brother, Robert Wayne Weed.

