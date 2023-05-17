Theresa L. Richardson
Theresa Lynn Richardson, 47, passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 4:09 p.m. at AdventHealth in Tampa, Florida, a few short days after suffering a major stroke.
Theresa was born on March 10, 1976, at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois to Linda and Patrick Whalen from Evergreen Park, Illinois. She grew up in Evergreen Park and attended Evergreen Park High School, class of 1995. She graduated from Polk State College in 2015 with an associate’s degree in liberal arts and continued attending Polk State College for a bachelor’s degree in business management.
Faith, family and friends were very important to her. She was a beautiful woman that knew how to live, love and laugh, but love is what she did best. She showed her love through what she did for those she loved. She loved cooking homemade chicken noodle soup, chop suey and lumpia, among many other delicious dishes carried down from her mother.
She developed a love for animals from a very early age. She filled many aviaries with a variety of birds and many aquariums with fish. Her children would say “Dolphins were her favorite animal.” A few of the many other activities she loved included swimming, biking, shopping, gardening, music, movies and hosting her family during holidays, especially Christmas. Her husband would say “She loved Christmas as much as the children did.”
Theresa was an elegant woman who raised three beautiful daughters with her husband, Michael Richardson. Theresa and Michael met on May 24, 2001, in Monee, Illinois. Theresa once said, “When their eyes met it felt like the whole world around them stopped and they fell in love instantly.” They married a year later on Aug. 17, 2002, in Columbus, Kansas.
She decorated their lives for 22 years in good times and bad and was finally able to buy and decorate her dream home in 2020. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Aug. 17, 2022, in Lake Placid, Florida. She loved her new home and looked forward to sharing many more years with her husband, Michael Richardson, while praying for grandchildren.
She leaves her cherished memories with additional survivors: her daughters, Samantha Jaske of Lake Placid, Stephanie Croff of Clearwater, Florida and Jenny Larochelle (Albert) of Lake Wales, Florida; brother, Patrick Whalen (Renee) of Burbank, Illinois; sister, Christine Pruitt of Bradley, Illinois; a large extended family including four nephews and two nieces, as well as many lifelong friends. Theresa is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Linda (Neal) Whalen.
“Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.’ Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31:28-31
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Okey Nichols officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until service time. Burial will be private at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida.
Arrangements under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. Phone: 863-385-1546.