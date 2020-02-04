Theresa M. Locatelli
Theresa M. “Teri” Locatelli, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Sunday morning, Feb. 2, 2020.
Teri was born Dec. 6, 1930 in New Rochelle, New York. She was the daughter of Louise Moran Locatelli and Salvatore Locatelli. After her formal schooling, Teri began a career as a bookkeeper. She worked many years for Yanzy Construction Company and Monaco Ford, both in Connecticut.
She retired in 1962 and moved to Lake Placid. Teri has been a Lake Placid resident for 50-plus years, and a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church where she also was the bookkeeper for many of those years.
Teri is survived by her sister, Barbara Lastrina, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Christian Memorial Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church. Father Clemente will celebrate the Mass. Memorial Mass arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.