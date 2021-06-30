Theresa Pfeiffer
Theresa Pfeiffer, 88, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday afternoon, June 1, 2021 at her home. She was born on Sept. 30, 1932 in Patchogue, New York and was the daughter of Rose (Watson) and Bernard Molloy.
Theresa has been a long-time resident of Lake Placid, moving here from Long Island, New York. She was an accountant with Pfeiffer associates, working up until last year when she retired. Theresa was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid. Theresa loved to be around her family and friends any time they all could get together. Theresa also enjoyed her work and her two dogs, Cheech and Chong.
Theresa is preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Kenneth Pfeiffer; and her late son, Charles Howard Drake; late granddaughter, Aimee Goff; and late stepson, Paul Pfeiffer. She is survived by her loving children, Stephen Drake, Thomas Drake, Charles Drake Jr., twins Theresa (Falco) and Timothy Drake, Michael Drake, Mary Kate (Goff) Drake and Jonathan Drake; step-children, William Pfeiffer, Kenneth Pfeiffer and Kathryn (McDonald) Pfeiffer; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way; and her brothers, Daniel and Terrance Molloy.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday Aug. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Catholic Church, 3880 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid, Florida, followed by a celebration of life in the church hall. Anyone that would like to attend is welcome. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com.