Thomas A. Cocca
Thomas A. Cocca, 63, of Sebring, Florida passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Southern Lifestyle Senior Living Center in Lake Placid. Mr. Cocca was born Jan. 4, 1958, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Tom graduated from Gowanda Central School in Gowanda, New York, where he was a standout football and baseball player. After attending technical school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at an advanced rank.
He returned to New York State after serving our country. Tom was a “fixer” of anything mechanical and retired from the New York State Department of Corrections as a boiler room mechanic. He was always ready to help anyone with a need for his skills. Tom moved to Sebring from Gowanda and continued his career as a mechanic until he became ill. A kind and gentle man, Tom was happiest among his family and friends or riding his Harley. He was a lover and rescuer of animals and spent many happy years caring for and sharing with his dogs.
Tom leaves behind his children, Jennifer Randale, Jonathan Cocca, Joshua Cocca and Orin Cocca; parents, Frank and Eva Cocca; brother, Frank A. Cocca (Bonnie); grandchildren, Kylie and Marley Jenavecia; his uncle, Larry Bennett, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Tom’s finally at peace after his long and hard struggle against a terrible disease. We thank Southern Lifestyle Senior Living and Compassionate Care Hospice for their kindness and care for Tom. At this time, a private service will be held for family only. A public memorial service will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Humane Society to honor Tom’s memory. Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com.