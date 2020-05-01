Thomas C. Lovett Sr.
Thomas “Tommy” C. Lovett, Sr. passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
Tommy was born in Macon, Georgia, on Oct. 6, 1947. His parents are Willie T. Lovett and the late Mary (Willis) Lovett and the late Thomas C. Harper. He served in the United States Air Force. He graduated from Troy State University in 1972. Early in his career, from 1972-1982 he managed several Sears Roebuck Catalog stores. In 1975, he transferred to Sebring Sears as the store manager until 1982 when he left to begin a new career working for AXA Equitable as a financial advisor.
He was a member of First Baptist Church Sebring for many years where he was a Deacon, Sunday school teacher and volunteer, as well as a Homeless Ministry Outreach member. He founded the AXA Equitable/Sebring Firemen, Inc. Memorial Golf Tournament. Tommy was a member of the Sertoma, Kiwanis and Elks Club, a lifetime member of Sebring Firemen Inc. and served as President, member of the Highlands County Fair Association and served as President, member of the Georgia Bulldogs Club and a board member at Highlands Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Ginny; two daughters, Jodi (Tim) Baker and Mandy Little; one son, Tommy, Jr. (Lisa) and grandchildren, Tyler, Lindsey (Corbin), Cullen, Jordan (Alexa), Logan, Dalton, Brody and Addison. He is also survived by brothers, Jeff (Debby) Harper, Ted (Julie) Lovett, Todd (Marianne) Lovett and sister Kay (Hal) Holmes.
Tommy’s life revolved around his faith, loving his family, serving the Sebring community and cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Sebring with Pastor Derek Lambert officiating. The service will be live-streamed at youtube.com/c/FBSebring/live. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Baptist Church ROCC Ministry in memory of Tommy.
Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida, and a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida.