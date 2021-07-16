Thomas C. Taggart
Thomas C. Taggart, 84, of Sebring, Florida passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was born Aug. 11, 1936 in Rochester, New York to Thomas C. and Emiline Williams Taggart.
Mr. Taggart was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a technician with the Kodak company.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia L. Taggart; daughters, Marylou Golden and Katheryn Coleman; son, William Serafine; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Amvets Post 21, 623 U.S. 27 S., Sebring, on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Josh Goodwin officiating. Arrangements under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-1546.