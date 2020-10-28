Thomas E. Lewis Sr.
Thomas Edward Lewis Sr., 85, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Oct. 9, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born July 10, 1935, in Leavittsburg, Ohio, a son of the late Charles E. Lewis and the Dorothy (Clark) Lewis. He married Judith (Frees) Lewis on July 12, 2013.
He was a member of Avon Park Christian Church. Thomas worked as a sheet metal mechanic at Woodward Corporation for 29 years. He was the past president of Warren Western Reserve High School Boosters Club, and also Sheet Metal Local 33. Thomas enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He particularly liked watching football with his son.
Thomas is survived by his second wife, Judith A. (Frees) Lewis of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Patricia Kovalak of Chardon, Ohio; son, Thomas Lewis Jr. of Avon Park, Florida; sisters, Lillian Barbutes of Cortland, Ohio, Shirley Dias of Avon Park, Florida, Sharon Stanton of Ocala, Florida and Helen (Norm) Clark of Windham, Ohio; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Leone “Lee” Lewis, whom he shared 46 years of marriage with; son, Terry Lewis; and a brother, Clark E. Lewis of Georgia.
Carl W. Hall Funeral Home assisted with services in Ohio; a private service will be held for friends in Florida.