Thomas F. Tyszko
Thomas Fredrick Tyszko Sr., 82, of Sebring, Florida passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born in Albion, Michigan on Aug. 27, 1938, the son of Mathew and Grace P. Tyszko.
Preceding him in death are his parents; along with a son, Clarence “Duke” Tyszko; granddaughter, Jessica; great-granddaughter, Ashley; and a great-grandson, Peyton.
Thomas was a resident of Albion and Sebring, Florida. He was employed at Alfab Co. in Albion and Highland Asphalt in Florida. His loves were bowling and auto racing. He would spend the whole speed week camping on a turn at the track.
He leaves to cherish his memory, three children: daughter, Suzanne Shimkus of Albion, Michigan; sons, Tom (Candy) Tyszko of Jackson and Mike (Nona) Tyszko of Muskegon. Also surviving are stepdaughters, Melissa Allen, Tammy Angeletti Kent-Campbell and Pam Tolson, all of Sebring, Florida; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A small family service to celebrate his life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.