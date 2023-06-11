Thomas J. Sides Sr.
Thomas J. Sides Sr. – loving husband, father of four children and grandfather of nine grandchildren – passed away at the age of 85 on June 3, 2023. Tom was born on April 23, 1938 in Indianapolis, Indiana and was raised in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Mary L. (Stokes) and Walter C. Sides.
Preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Helen E. Sides, Tom is survived by his children, Thomas Jr. (Pamela), Richard (Nilsa), Kenneth (Renee), and Carol Tonsing (Timothy). Left to cherish his memory are his nine grandchildren, Katie Collier (Grant), Rachel, Benjamin, Jonathan, Emily, Kenneth, Matthew, Tyler, and Connor. He is survived by his brothers, William and Dennis, and is preceded in death by his brother, Walter Jr. His many nieces and nephews are also left to treasure his memory.
Tom graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and had a long career with United States Steel (USS) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During his 30-plus-year career as an industrial engineer, he pioneered computerized costing systems for USS. Upon moving to Lake Placid, Florida in 1992, he began his second career as a general contractor as the owner of Sides Construction and Aluminum, Keystone Builders, and his home inspections business.
He was an avid reader and loved a great mystery or spy novel. He enjoyed golfing and was an active member of multiple bowling leagues. He was a member of the Florida’s Lake Country Yacht Club. He was a lifelong car enthusiast as demonstrated by his ownership of over 40 vehicles across his lifetime. He instilled a strong work ethic in his children as a result of his perseverance and hard work along his pathway to success. He shared his passion for Pittsburgh sports with his wife and family.
He loved large family gatherings complete with barbequing, horseshoes, croquet, backyard badminton, volleyball and basketball. He was often found on the fields coaching his children in youth sports. He was an active community member as a civic leader and school board member. He fully supported his wife and community by assisting the various activities through the GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club.
A celebration of life for family and friends to honor and respect Tom will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, personalized donations are requested in his name, Thomas J. Sides Sr., to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). Words of comfort to the family may be shared by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-04134.