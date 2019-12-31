Thomas K. White
Thomas Kenneth White, 86, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of East Liverpool, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home following a lengthy illness.
The son of the late Homer E. White and Eula Doughty White, he lived on a farm in East Liverpool, Ohio and worked at a Standard Oil Station in East Liverpool, Ohio and People Gas in Midland, Pennsylvania, Ohio Bell in East Liverpool, Northern Ohio Telephone and Inter County Telephone in Sebring, Florida. He also worked for Craven’s Parts and Service and started his own Tom’s Auto Parts in Ohio and Florida.
He spent four years in the United States Air Force as flying crew chief staff sergeant.
He leaves behind his wife of 38 wonderful years, Rose Ann Creatura White; three sons, Thomas “Ted” White (Lisa) of Long Beach, California, Richard White of West Palm Beach, Florida and Ronald White of Jensen Beach, Florida; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Daniel) of Long Beach, California and Vicki Grebe (Brandon) of Pleasant Grove, Utah; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ila Jane Frazier.
He loved building houses and remodeling them. He also loved traveling around the United States by train.
Tom’s wishes are to be cremated and no visiting hours.