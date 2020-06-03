Thomas L. Robinson
Thomas Lamar Robinson, 69, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
He was born Sept. 1, 1950, in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Jack Harrell Robinson and Christine Carter. He had been a resident since 1975 coming from Jacksonville, Florida. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam on a helicopter as a door gunner, and was a member of Sebring Firemen, Inc.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Dawn T. Robinson of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Sunni Kay Davis (George) of Kentucky; sons, Craig Robinson of Sebring, Florida and Justin Robinson of Sebring, Florida; mother, Delores Robinson of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters, Sandy Wilson and Jackie Blake; brother, Michael Lee; grandchildren, Sarah, Sam and Reese.
Per his wishes, there will not be any services held at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.