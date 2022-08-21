Thomas L. Ruddock
Thomas Lee Ruddock, 78, was born May 8, 1944, in Flint, Michigan and passed away July 13, 2022, in Sebring.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 7:42 am
He is survived by his daughter, Cherie Hearns of Linden, Michigan.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Church on the Ridge in Sebring.