Thomas R. Hetrick

Thomas R. Hetrick

Thomas R. Hetrick, 79, of Lake Placid, Florida peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Good Shepherd House in Sebring, Florida. Thomas was born May 10, 1944, in Dubois, Pennsylvania, and was the son of Mary (Walburn) and Thomas A. Hetrick.

Recommended for you