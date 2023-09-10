Thomas R. Hetrick
Thomas R. Hetrick, 79, of Lake Placid, Florida peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Good Shepherd House in Sebring, Florida. Thomas was born May 10, 1944, in Dubois, Pennsylvania, and was the son of Mary (Walburn) and Thomas A. Hetrick.
Thomas served his country in Vietnam with honors in the United States Air Force. After serving in the military, he worked at Eastman Kodak, where he retired after many years of service as an instrument mechanic and skilled trades supervisor in roll coating. He has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 27 years, moving here from Henrietta, New York.
He was a member of Moose Lodge 2374, VFW, and the American Legion Post 25. He enjoyed playing horseshoes on the Sunshine RV Team, “Better Than Nothing”, walking, NASCAR, and being outdoors. He loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with his grandchildren.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary; daughter, Michelle (Derek) Fuller; son, Brian (Olga) Hetrick; six grandchildren, Tyler, Rebecca, Leah, Camden, Jason and Luke; sister, Becky (JD) Pauley, and brother, David (Cindy) Hetrick.
Services to celebrate Thomas’ life will be held at a later date in New York. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-4134.