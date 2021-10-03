Thomas S. DiGrazia
Thomas S. DiGrazia of Sebring, Florida (formerly of Rochester, New York) passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2021, at 83.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Eleanor (Guarin) DiGrazia; his four daughters; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In memory of Tom, please consider a memorial contribution to American Cancer Society, 34 Lake Elbert Drive SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880; Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870; or a charity of your choice.
