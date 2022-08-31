Thomas Williams
Thomas “Tom” Williams, of Lake Placid, Florida, died late Saturday evening, Aug. 27, 2022. Tom was the son of the late James L. and Catherine Rucker Williams. He was born Dec. 31, 1934 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Tom has been a Lake Placid resident for 79 years. He retired from the Lake Placid Post Office after 30-plus years. He started as a substitute route carrier working his way to clerk and retiring as supervisor. Tom was a member of Placid Lakes Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He was the 2011 Lake Placid Man of the Year and he enjoyed fishing.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Lisa Herda (Steve); sister, Carolyn Rider (Bay Joiner); four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn, and children, Brian, Carol Bowman and Cathy.
Family will receive friends for a viewing on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 10-11 a.m. at the Placid Lakes Baptist Church with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida. Pastor Jeff Taylor will celebrate.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.