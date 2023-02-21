Timothy J. McElroy
Timothy James McElroy, of Lake Placid, Florida died early Friday morning, Feb. 17, 2023. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 17, 1952. He was the son of Francis and Gail McElroy.
Tim has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 24 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree and retired from the U.S. Navy after serving over 24 years. He was a Catholic in his faith. Tim enjoyed model trains, carpentry, and was a mechanic. While in the Navy, he worked on the engines of jets and helicopters.
Tim is survived by his children, Patricia, Amanda and Ryan McElroy; sister, Patricia Stone; and significant other and caregiver, Cathleen McElroy. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael.
Service and burial will take place at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.