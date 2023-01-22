Timothy J. Murray, Sr.
Timothy John Murray Sr., 62, of Sebring, Florida formerly from Hollywood, Florida passed away on Jan. 12, 2023, at home with his loving wife of 15 years, Rosalind, by his side.
Born in Schenectady, New York, Tim moved with his family to Hollywood, Florida where he graduated from McArthur High School. He was a master carpenter working in the construction industry for many years and contributed greatly to the rebuilding of South Florida after Hurricane Andrew. Tim was an avid fan of the New York Mets making trips to Shea Stadium and later the Tampa Bay Rays. A lover of all kinds of music, he was an ace at music trivia. He was a passionate golf enthusiast always looking forward to the games with his son or brothers. Tim was very much a family man with family coming first and always in mind. He loved animals having many throughout the years, they were always rescues. This strong, gentle giant of a man was always willing to help wherever needed. He will be missed by many.
Tim was preceded in death by parents, Elizabeth A. and Leonard A. Murray Sr., and his brother, Daniel A. Murray. He is survived by seven children, Lisa Erickson of Manassas Park, Virginia (grandchildren Alanna and Brandon Gonzalez), Timothy J. Murray Jr. (Gina) of Fredericksburg, Virginia (grandchildren Maddie, Mollie, and TJ III), Elizabeth Murray of Chesapeake, Virginia (grandson Keegan), Theodore Murray of Melbourne, Florida, Devin Capriola; granddaughter, Anabella of Coral Springs, Florida; Danielle Hines of Holiday, Florida; Amber Hines (David) (grandchildren Bryson and Elli) of Holiday, Florida; and six siblings, Mary Rogowski (Stan) of Woodbine, Georgia, Kathleen Livingston of Schenectady, New York, Susan Kirk (Mike) of Loudon, Tennessee, Leonard A. Murray, Jr. (Drue) of Sarasota, Florida, Thomas J. Murray (Pam) of Davie, Florida, Terence J. Murray (Teresa) of Homosassa, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Tim’s request, there will be no services. The family wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation to Vitas Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, FL 33870. Phone: 863-385-1546.