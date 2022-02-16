Timothy M. Andrews
Timothy Mark Andrews, 60, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. He was born Aug. 28, 1961, in Lakeland, Florida to Emmett and Linda (Harshman) Andrews. He was a graduate of Sebring High School Class of 1979, graduate of Florida Southern College Class of 1983, worked with Withers & Harshman and Highlands Fertilizer, of Presbyterian faith and has been a lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida.
Tim is survived by his wife, Karen Andrews of Sebring, Florida; sons, Mark Andrews (Kathryn) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Garrett Andrews (Loumarie) of Gainesville, Florida and Austin Andrews of Jacksonville, Florida; parents, Emmett and Linda Andrews of Sebring, Florida; mother-in-law, Sue A. Brown of Sebring, Florida; brothers, Chris Andrews of Naples, Florida and E.W. Andrews (Casey) of Lakeland, Florida; and sister, Lucy Andrews (Nancy) of Littleton, Colorado.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com