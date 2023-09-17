Todd A. Sherwood
Todd Andrew Sherwood, 65, departed from this life on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, from his home in Sebring, Florida. He was born to Robert and Jane Sherwood on Feb. 10, 1958, in LaGrange, Indiana.
Updated: September 18, 2023 @ 10:52 am
He is survived by his two children, Rob (Heather) Sherwood and Genna Sherwood. He also leaves behind his siblings, Anne (Jim) Kelly, Matt (Monica) Sherwood, Bruce (Sara) Sherwood and Wade (Vann) Sherwood, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Todd went to first grade at Woodlawn Elementary School and graduated from Sebring High School in 1976. Todd was Sebring High School’s mascot, Captain Blue Streak. During high school he was on the swim team, football team and student council. In 1975, Todd attended Florida American Legion Boys State.
In 1980, he graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s in advertising and a minor in marketing. Todd was the winner of the Phillip Morris Marketing/Communication National Student Competition. He earned a Master of Business Administration at the University of Phoenix. Todd was a Certified Financial Planner, Real Estate Broker and Mortgage Broker.
In 1996, he lived in Naples and was the project director of Bayfront, Inc., a commercial, residential and marina project. Todd was the Director of Sales at the Pink Shell Beach Resort in Fort Myers. He was the director of retail and investment sales at the Westin Le Paradis Beach, Gold and Marina Resort in St. Lucia, West Indies.
Todd retired and moved back to Sebring. Todd leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and lasting memories.
On Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. the family will receive visitors at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com