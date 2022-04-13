Travis L. Willis
It is with great sadness and heartbreak that the Willis Family announces the unexpected passing of Travis Lee Willis, age 48, on April 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Travis is survived by the love of his life of 26 years, Lana Claman; his daughter, Alexis and her fiancé Tanner Gough; his son, Peyton; his mother, Lettie Willis; brother, Mark Willis and wife Amy; sister, Anita Wells and her husband Dustin; sister-in-law, Venus Claman; brother-in-law, Michael Claman and his wife Michelle; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceeded in death by his father, Henry (Louie) Willis.
Travis was born in Wauchula, Florida on June 29, 1973. He came from humble beginnings and took great pride in the successful business he built with his wife as a general contractor. He taught his daughter, Alexis, the ins and outs of the business with the dream that one day she would take over the business so he and Lana could retire and spend their days boating in the 60-foot Viking he dreamed of having. His greatest passion was being a father to his children, having long talks with Alexis, teaching her life lessons that most fathers don’t think about, coaching his son Peyton’s baseball team, teaching him how to fish, drive a boat, and fossil hunt. Most importantly, he taught his children to be respectful, kind, caring, loving and adventurous just as he was.
He loved traveling and going on adventures with his family and friends. He especially loved being out on the water and was an active member of the Coastal Conservation Association. He loved grilling, cooking and planning gatherings with his wife and always had a house full of friends and family. He was an avid participant in every rib, wing or chili cook-off, not only for bragging rights but mostly for the ability to spend time with friends and family. Travis understood the value of philanthropy and served in the community and donated considerably to the Buckingham Youth Baseball League, Coastal Conservation Association, and the Canterbury School where his son earns his education.
Travis had a larger-than-life personality and to know him was to love him. He lived every day to the fullest and loved being surrounded by his family and friends. He was a once-in-a-lifetime person you had the privilege of knowing and being a part of his circle was an honor. He will be forever cherished by those who loved him for his generosity, kindness, larger-than-life personality that brought smiles and laughter to all who knew him. Travis left this world a better place and the memories of his well-spent life will live on in each of us eternally. Being the selfless person that he is, he gave the gift of life to several families through the honorable decision of being an organ donor.
Travis will impatiently be waiting to greet us all with a beaming smile and giant hug when we meet him again at the Margaritaville in the sky!
Viewing hours are from 1-2 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022 at the Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home at 205 N. 9th Ave., Wauchula, FL 33873, with burial immediately after at Wauchula City Cemetery, Wauchula, Florida.
