Trevor Willingham
Trevor Willingham, 39, of Sebring, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 28, 2021. He was born Aug. 20, 1981, to loving parents Ike and Rita Willingham. Trevor immediately filled the lives of those around him with joy.
Trevor graduated high school in 2000 and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. A model soldier and combat veteran, Sgt. Trevor Willingham served his country proudly and honorably. He loved the outdoors, and being on the water with friends and family; he was truly happy there.
Trevor leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Melanie and his two loving daughters, Sophia, age 13, and Oliva, age 11, who will miss him more than words can describe.
Trevor had a huge personality, a gift to make you laugh, and the ability to see the best in people. These qualities drew people to want to be around him and in his world. We are devastated by his loss, but he will be forever loved and endlessly remembered.
A celebration of Trevor’s life will be held Monday, July 5, at 5 p.m. at 9785 N. Hammock Road. The easiest way to get there is to go through Highlands Hammock State Park, turn right at the first dirt road, follow the county road until you reach the address above. There will be signs along the way to guide you.
A close friend of Trevor’s set up a gofundme for his family. If you wish to give to his family you can visit his gofundme page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-trevor-willingham?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer.
Another way to give to Trevor’s memory is here at Operation Heal our Patriots: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/about-operation-heal-our-patriots/