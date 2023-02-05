Trina A. Dow
In loving memory of Trina A. Dow, who was unique, colorful and remarkable in every way.
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 7:22 am
Born on Sept. 17, 1973, in Rochester, New York, Trina went home to be with our Lord on Feb. 1, 2023, surrounded by her family and closest friends.
Trina was a lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida and a graduate of Sebring High School. She was most known for her heart of gold, love of antiques, taxidermy and her tremendous artistic talent. New, spontaneous adventures, thrifting and estate sales were what made her tick. Many people will remember her from the many years she worked conducting estate sales with the family business, The Furniture Doctors. Trina was an entrepreneur and managed her own cleaning business.
Her laugh was contagious and everyone that met her absolutely loved her. Trina had a keen ability to impersonate people and sounds and always made sure everyone around her was entertained, uncensored and with no holding back. If you knew her, you know you were truly blessed. We wish we could keep her forever, but Heaven needed a Trina, too.
Trina is survived by her parents, Nancy Jordan and James Dow; stepmother, Jody Dow; brother, Todd Dow and sister-in-law, Amy Dow; the love of her life and fiancé, Brian Miller; and her very best friend, Amy Gallagher of Lake Placid, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at Morris Funeral Chapel in Sebring, Florida on Feb. 11, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Trina’s name to National Kidney Foundation of FL, Inc.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com