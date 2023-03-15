Troy S. Harshman
Troy S. Harshman, age 55, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. He was born June 30, 1967, in Lakeland, Florida. He was the son of Walter E. and Barbara “Bobbie” (Burns) Harshman.
Troy graduated from Sebring Christian School in 1985. He served with Teen Missions two summers. He went to France and helped refurbish a Christian school the first year. The second year, he went to Finland and helped smuggle Bibles into Russia. He attended The Master’s College in Santa Clarita, California for four years. Troy proudly served in the United States Marines from 1994-2003. He was a member of a church in Beaufort, South Carolina, and a past member of Bible Fellowship Church.
Troy is survived by three daughters: Alyssa Garcia (Aaron), Ashley Harshman, and Alexis Harshman; and one granddaughter, Freya Harshman. He is also survived by three siblings, Michelle Brown (Gary) Sebring and Gregory Harshman (Tina), both of Sebring, Florida, and Heather Harshman of Lake Placid, Florida; nine nieces and nephews, Curtis Gillilan (Ashley), Meghan Deatherage (Sam), Kyle Gillilan (Courtney), Jamie Harshman, Kalli Harshman, Clayton Main, Garret Main, Jasmine Main, and Ivy Main; and six grandnieces and nephews, Carson Gillilan, Hunter Gillilan, River Gillilan, Austin Thompson, Ava Gillilan, and Gemma Gillilan.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. A burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Ministries, 99 W. Church St., Dillsburg, PA 17019; or Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870-6222; or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.