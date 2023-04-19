Trudy Y. Lyles
Trudy Young Lyles, age 75, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandma went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 15, 2023. She was born Nov. 16, 1947 in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, the daughter of William “Bill” and Mattie (Shain) Pritchett.
Trudy was an Avon Park High School graduate, Class of 1965. At that time, she started her lifelong career with InterCounty Telephone Co. from which she retired 39 years later when it became known as Sprint.
She was truly one of a kind and touched the hearts and lives of many. She was a member of Redeemer Baptist Church where she was a great and faithful servant.
Trudy is survived by her husband of 19 years, Richard Lyles; her loving children, daughter, Stephanie (Bob) Spagnuolo of Cape Coral, Florida; son, Rob (Talia) Young of Topeka, Kansas; and step-daughter, Kelly (Rus) Jackson of Morriston, Florida. She was grandma to Rakim, Justase, Isa, and Taelyn Young, Jaxton and Jerrek Zabokrtsky; and grammy to Colton Jackson. She also had many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and special son-in-law, Bob Spagnuolo.
The family invites you to a Celebration of Life for Trudy that will be held at Redeemer Baptist Church, 20545 SW 5th Place, Dunnellon, FL 34431 on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. with Pastors Logan Mauldin and John Coulliette officiating.