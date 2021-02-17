Tyree R. Dickens
Tyree Renae Dickens, 76, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Nov. 19, 2020, in Tampa, Florida.
Tyree was born on Sept. 5, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio to her loving parents Kenneth and Katheryn Barnes. Raised in Madison, West Virginia but having spent years in Cincinnati, she and her husband ultimately retired in Sebring, Florida.
Tyree is survived by her loving husband and life partner for over 57 years, Michael H. Dickens. Their relationship having started in high school was a fairy tale as they built a happy life together having three children, Chris, Shelley and Amy; four grandchildren, Alexandr, Katerina, Bentley and Brennan; and surrounded by many other family members and friends.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Tyree had a passion for music, quilting, solving puzzles and caring for animals, including her two cats, Lucy and Ethel. She touched many lives through the years and will be remembered for her big heart and love for life.
Those that know her will continue to celebrate the wonderful life she lived by reflecting on all the many wonderful moments we have shared together. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Humane Society of Highlands County, Florida via mail to 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring, Florida 33876.