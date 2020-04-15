Tyrone Oliver
Tyrone Oliver, or for those who loved him most, “Ty,” left his wounded and weary body peacefully on April 10, 2020.
He was born Dec. 15, 1952 in Colquitt, Georgia to Isaac Daniels and Marglene Oliver. He was a member of Antioch Church of God in Christ and was affiliated with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Tyrone is survived by his wife, Sally Oliver; sons, Darnell (Sharon) Drayton of St. Petersburg, Florida, Trevor Long of Avon Park, Florida and Chase Long of Houston, Texas (Ty’s kidney donor); daughter, Timisha Serphin (Gene) of Rowlette, Texas; sisters, Mary (Charles) Riles of Cairo, Georgia, Priscilla Myles of Cairo, Georgia, Laura Jean (Donald) of Cairo, Georgia and Lucille White (Gene) of Brunswick, Georgia; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Isaac Daniels; and sister, Shirley Williams.
He had many great accomplishments. He was most proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were his greatest joy. This amazing man obtained his master’s degree in business management from his hospital bed and was able to walk with his classmates at graduation in 2014. His greatest pleasure was being outside, with his garden and his mango trees. As advised by his doctors, he should not “be digging in the dirt without gloves.” He did not follow those words of wisdom. Anyone who has knowledge of Tyrone Oliver is smiling with the truth of that.
To say that Ty represented courage under fire in his long-term fight with an illness would be an understatement. Many doctors through the years stated, “I don’t know why he is alive.” He has not lost his battle with illness; he has overcome, through the Grace of Jesus Christ, and is free.
A memorial service will be planned at a future date when we can gather again.