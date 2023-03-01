Unav Graves
Unav Graves, 90, passed away on Feb. 26, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Bernie and Vesta Enix. She was born in Fort Blackmore, Virginia moving to Sebring 39 years ago from Lorain, Ohio. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Sebring. Unav enjoyed reading and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay W. Graves, in 2015 – they were married for 65 years; her son, Jack Enix in 1968; sister, Ruth; and brothers, Bernie, Donald and Jerry. She is survived by her children, Connie Monsour of Port Charlotte, Florida, Samuel Graves of Sebring, Florida and Perry (Lora) Graves of Elyria, Ohio; sister, Karen Robinson of Doyle, California; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 from 10–11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Southside Baptist Church, 379 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, FL 33870. Arrangements are being handled by the Morris Funeral Chapel. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.