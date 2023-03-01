Unav Graves

Unav Graves, 90, passed away on Feb. 26, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Bernie and Vesta Enix. She was born in Fort Blackmore, Virginia moving to Sebring 39 years ago from Lorain, Ohio. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Sebring. Unav enjoyed reading and gardening.

Recommended for you