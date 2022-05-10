Valentin D. Valdez
Valentin Diaz Valdez, age 78, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. He was born May 21, 1943 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Auredio Valdez and Ramona Diaz.
He was a member of Independent Baptist Church in Sebring, and had been a resident of Sebring, Florida for three years coming from Naples, Florida. Valentin is survived by his children, Valentin Valdez Jr., Angelina Valdez, Sylvia Tabora (Jorge), and Daniel Valdez, and eight grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.