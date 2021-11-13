Valerie J. Klocek
Valerie J. Klocek, age 77, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on June 3, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan to Frank and Nellie (Szymanski) Hadash.
Valerie owned her own business in the food industry, attended Unity of Life Enrichment Center, and has been a resident of Sebring for 13 years, coming from Little Valley, New York. She enjoyed playing the organ, sewing, painting, and cooking.
She is survived by her loving companion, Joseph Klocek; her children, Michael Klocek of Roanoke, Virginia and Michele Calimeri of Lakewood, New York; and brother, Richard Hadash of Ontario, Canada. She was preceded in death by her parents.
