Venita M. Hansen
Venita “Marie” Hansen, age 72, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Feb. 11, 2022. Marie was born in Miami, Florida on Jan. 12, 1950 to Robert O’Shields and MaryAnn (Swinney) O’Shields, both of whom predeceased her. She was one of three children, Robert “Bobby” O’Shields (deceased) and Pete (Nancy) O’Shields of Crestview, Florida.
She moved to Lake Placid in 1991 upon the retirement of her husband. Marie was married to Darrell L. Hansen for almost 40 years, prior to his death in April 2007. She proudly served at his side as an Army wife for his 24-year career. She was able to travel to Germany, Belgium, France, Holland, Greece and many other wonderful places.
She spent years employed by the government, also as a certified nursing assistant and a homemaker. She enjoyed crafting, sewing and crocheting when not working. Her greatest love was undoubtedly her family. She spent as much time with them as possible, taking all opportunities to be an active and doting mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her five children, Dale (Karen) Hansen of Barstow, California, Tara Rogers of Lake Placid, Florida, Jana (Dale) Easton of Davenport, Florida, Ryan (Jennifer) Hansen of Sarasota, Florida and Cory (Nicole) Hansen of Lake Placid, Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jordan, Mikala, Taylor, Lexa, Robbie, Skylar, Mackenzee, Zain, Madisyn, Darrell, Rylynn, Jalynn and another to join us in June 2022. She is also survived by her aunt and best friend, Carole Wartella; and Patricia “Trissy” Griffin, her cousin, who was more like her sister. Additionally, she is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends, all of which will miss her immensely.
A service for Marie will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Scott Funeral Home, 504 Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. The family will be accepting visitors from 12-1 p.m. with a service to follow. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid; 863-465-4134.