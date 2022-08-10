Vera E. Tharp
Vera Ellen Tharp, 68, of Lake Placid, Florida lost her 10-year battle with cancer and went home to be with her Lord on Thursday morning, Aug. 4, 2022 at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. Vera was born on June 19, 1954 in Sumter, South Carolina. She was the daughter of Ida Joanne Roberts (Ted) and Fredrick McAlister (Dot).
Vera has been a resident of Lake Placid, Florida since August 1990, moving here from McKinney, Texas, but had spent most of her childhood through her 20’s in Jacksonville, Florida. She was very active in the family business, the Golden Corral, from 1990 until she finally retired in 2005. The business is now known as the GC Grillhouse in Lake Placid. She was past board member and president of the Meadowlake Homeowners Association in Lake Placid and had been a member of Lake Placid Garden Club. Vera was of the Christian faith. Vera was the matriarch of her family, which she cherished so much and was active in all of her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter’s lives. She enjoyed cooking those family meals and loved to be with her family and friends anytime they could get together.
Vera is survived by the love of her life of 46 years, Mark; daughter, Jacqueline Suzanne Conner (Eric); sons, Mark Lee Tharp II (Selena), and Brian Ray Tharp (Claudia); nine grandchildren, Eric Conner III (Baileigh), Donovan DJ Conner (Haylie), Celeste, Cristian, Chloe, Brian, Caleb, Emily and Easton Tharp; one great-granddaughter, Vera Jo Conner; sisters, Peggy Brandt and Gracie Mehler; and brothers, Bryan (Deborah), Alfred (Kathy), Kenny (Joanna) and Ronnie (Lynn) McAlister; and sister-in-law, Alice Carlin (Rocky).
A funeral service to celebrate Vera’s life will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 with Pastor Lonnie Wells and Debbie Rutledge officiating. The family will receive friends and family at 2 p.m. for an open casket viewing at the Lake Placid Government Center in the Master Chamber Hall. The Celebration of Life service will start promptly at 3 p.m. and a reception will follow the service at the GC Grillhouse in Lake Placid. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in honor of Vera Tharp to Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, Florida for cancer research.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted with Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-4134.