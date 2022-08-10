Vera E. Tharp

Vera Ellen Tharp, 68, of Lake Placid, Florida lost her 10-year battle with cancer and went home to be with her Lord on Thursday morning, Aug. 4, 2022 at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. Vera was born on June 19, 1954 in Sumter, South Carolina. She was the daughter of Ida Joanne Roberts (Ted) and Fredrick McAlister (Dot).

