Veronica F. Murzin
Veronica Frances Murzin, age 77, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Sept. 10, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Walter Alexander and Frances Dorothy (Slimak) Gotkowski.
She had been a resident since 2005 coming from Mineral Ridge, Ohio, was a homemaker and a great cook. Vern loved her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very much.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Walter Murzin of Sebring, Florida; children, Darlene Hummel (Jeff) of Deerfield, Ohio, Debbie Miner (John) of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Deanna Rhodes (Joe) of Austintown, Ohio; grandchildren, Haley (Brandon), Alexis (Andrew), Anthony, Jacob, Andrew, Connor and Lily; and great-grandchildren, Chase, Adelynn, and Braxton.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson nelsonfh.com.