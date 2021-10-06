Vicki A. Ethridge
Vicki Ann Cobb Ethridge, 50, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Vicki was born to Troy and Diane Cobb on April 2, 1971 and raised in Wauchula, Florida, then moved to Avon Park, Florida when she married. Vicki was a devoted wife of 27 years to Michael and an amazing mother to her boys, Jeremy and Jonathan.
Vicki had a lifelong career in the banking industry, working for SunTrust/Truist Bank for 27 years as an auditor. She loved swimming, boating, cards with friends, spending time with her co-workers, but mostly dedicated her life to her large extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Phillip and Ronald Cobb.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; sons, Jeremy (Ashley) and Jonathan; brother, Donald Cobb; sisters, Gail (Stephen) Starratt and Linda (Roy) Rodriquez; as well as many adoring nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from 2-3 p.m., at Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home, 205 N. 9th Avenue, Wauchula, FL 33873. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. Burial services at Wauchula City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations toward the Avon Park High School, ESE Department, 700 E. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home, Wauchula, Florida is in charge of the arrangements.