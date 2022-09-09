Vicky A. Martin
Vicky Ann Martin (Sikes) entered into the arms of Jesus, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sept. 3, 2022. Vicky was born in Tampa, Florida on July 31, 1958 to Curtis Sikes and Iris Jenkins.
September 9, 2022
Vicky was a hard worker who dedicated herself to her work and her family. She enjoyed going on cruises with her husband, wildflowers, and all things red.
Vicky is preceded in death by her husband, David Martin; her father, Curtis Sikes; her sister, Donna Barker; and her grandson, Greyson Knight. She is survived by her mother, Iris Gordon; her children, Gene Knight, Iris (Billy) Ward, Chris (Tia) Aguilera, Charles Martin, and Karen LeAnn; her siblings, Curt (Rhonda) Sikes and Carl (Anita) Sikes; and her grandchildren, Ellie, Chance (Kathryn), Nathan, Brandon, Adrian, Donovan, Emmalynn, Layla, Tai, Casey, Corbin, Bryce and Chase. Vicky prided herself in being a “Granny” to all of her babies, and was never afraid to call others hers as well. She was a gentle spirit and when she loved you, it was known and it was limitless.
The family will receive visitors at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 from 5-6 p.m. with services scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Flower arrangements entrusted to the funeral home, 4001 Sebring Parkway Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.