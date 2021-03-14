Victor L. Pollard
Victor L. Pollard, 71, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Dec. 30, 1949, in Avon Park, Florida to the late Mosie F. Pollard and Myrtle (Metheny) Pollard. He had been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida. Victor served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a sergeant, E-5 and disabled due to Agent Orange. He worked as a correctional probation officer for the State of Florida. Victor was a life member of the Disabled Veterans of America, VFW 9853 and a member of the American Legion. He was involved in the Highlands Little Theatre and Vietnam Veterans of America.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; stepson, Michael (Patricia) Zimmerman of Avon Park, Florida; adopted daughter, Tara Quinones of Sebring, Florida; and sisters, Beverly (Rick) Kautz of Sebring, Florida and Susan (Denny) Lockwood of Ormond Beach, Florida. Surviving are also three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Ann Curry Pollard; brother, Frank Ray Pollard; and stepson, Christopher Shull.
A celebration of Victor’s life will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida. The family will be receiving guests beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the service starting at 2 p.m. Service will be casual attire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Unity of Sebring, 10417 S. Orange Blossom Blvd., Sebring, FL 33875.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.