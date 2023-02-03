Victoria A. Grattan

Victoria Anne (Yebernetsky) Grattan, of Sebring, Florida died on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at 6:57 a.m. at Good Shepherd Hospice. She was born on Sept. 17, 1947, at Philipsburg Hospital. She was the daughter of Mike and Victoria (Dufour) Yebernetsky of Morann, Pennsylvania.

