Victoria A. Grattan
Victoria Anne (Yebernetsky) Grattan, of Sebring, Florida died on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at 6:57 a.m. at Good Shepherd Hospice. She was born on Sept. 17, 1947, at Philipsburg Hospital. She was the daughter of Mike and Victoria (Dufour) Yebernetsky of Morann, Pennsylvania.
Victoria began her career as a clerk for the FBI and retired from Charles Navasky & Company in Philipsburg. Victoria was of the Catholic faith. She was a member of the American Legion and VFW. She enjoyed cooking and loved animals.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Regis B. Grattan; daughter, Sherry A. Grattan Lloyd and her husband John; son, Regis E. Grattan and his wife Donna of Shickshinny, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, JD Lloyd, Shannon V. Lender and her husband Josh, Julia Grattan, Teagan Grattan, and Connor Grattan; and brother, Robert Yebernetsky.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice of Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.