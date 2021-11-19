Viki Jo E. Robinson
Viki Jo Elwood Robinson, 69, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Nov. 13, 2021, from complications due to multiple strokes. Viki was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on Sept. 4, 1952, to the late Paul and Juanita Elwood. Viki graduated from Ball State University in 1976 with a degree in early elementary education. Viki married her husband, Larry Robinson, in March of 1979.
Viki worked as an educator in the Indiana school system for over 25 years as well as teaching abroad in England. Her passion for educating lead her to teach Sunday school at Harmony Baptist Church of Avon, Indiana for several years where she was also the pianist. In her retirement, she also taught in the Awana program at Southside Baptist Church of Sebring, Florida.
Viki was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Juanita. She is survived by her husband, Larry Robinson; her sons, Corrie (Aretta) Robinson and Casey Robinson; and her seven grandchildren, as well as other loving extended family members and cherished friends.
At Viki’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. In lieu of sending flowers, she asked that memorial contributions be made to Southside Baptist Church of Sebring, Florida.