Violet C. Moseley
Violet Carlton Moseley, 94, of Avon Park, Florida, peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was born Oct. 1, 1928, in Hardee County, Florida to Dowdney S. and Muriel (Walker) Carlton.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Violet Carlton Moseley, 94, of Avon Park, Florida, peacefully passed away at her home on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was born Oct. 1, 1928, in Hardee County, Florida to Dowdney S. and Muriel (Walker) Carlton.
She was a retired home economics teacher in Avon Park, former president of Future Homemakers of America, Florida State University Alumni, member of Crewsville Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida. Her passion was helping people through the funding of numerous local charities.
She is survived by her sister, Deanna Conerly of Zolfo Springs, Florida; nieces and nephews, Ginger Carlton, Carla O’Brien (Danny), David Conerly (Darlina), Jan Cook (Jay) and Daniel Carlton, all of Hardee County; “adopted” grandson, Bobby Palmer; and special friends, Ron and Fredricka Plante.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Moseley; daughter, Sharon Moseley; brother, James H. Carlton; and sister, Mary Palmer.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park, with family receiving friends beginning at 2 p.m. Private graveside service will be in Friendship Cemetery, Zolfo Springs, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in the form of a monetary donation in Violet’s name to any Avon Park school of choice for the purpose of providing assorted school supplies for all students in need.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com