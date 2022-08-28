Violet E. Ebersole

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at 3:30 a.m. while she was resting peacefully, Violet Emmaline (Earls) Ebersole entered into glory. Violet was born in Oregon County, Missouri on June 24, 1923. She was one of 10 children born to her parents, Rufus Franklin Earls and Ollie Melvina Strain.

