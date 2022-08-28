Violet E. Ebersole
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at 3:30 a.m. while she was resting peacefully, Violet Emmaline (Earls) Ebersole entered into glory. Violet was born in Oregon County, Missouri on June 24, 1923. She was one of 10 children born to her parents, Rufus Franklin Earls and Ollie Melvina Strain.
Violet married her soulmate, Wilbur Ebersole, on Nov. 8, 1941. They had quite an adventuresome life together. They lived many places over the years; they loved to travel and be with family and friends. Violet enjoyed painting and was very proud of her Cherokee Indian heritage.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Wilbur Ebersole; her son, James Ebersole; her son and daughter-in-law, LeRoy and Martha Ebersole; her parents, Rufus and Ollie Earls; and all nine of her siblings. She is survived by her son, Larry (Barbara) Ebersole; daughter-in-law, Christy Ebersole, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and numerous other beloved family members, and dear friends.
Services will be held at Sebring Christian Church on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. Flower arrangements entrusted to Sebring Christian Church, 4514 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, 863-465-4134.