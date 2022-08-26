Violet M. Davis
Violet M. (Coney) Davis, 92, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the AdventHealth of Lake Wales, Florida. She was born in LaGrange County, Indiana on Jan. 9, 1930, to Gaylord D. and Bernice M. (Bickel) Coney.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 87F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 4:46 am
Violet M. (Coney) Davis, 92, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the AdventHealth of Lake Wales, Florida. She was born in LaGrange County, Indiana on Jan. 9, 1930, to Gaylord D. and Bernice M. (Bickel) Coney.
Violet worked for the Kirsch Company in Sturgis, Michigan. She retired from Kirsch after working from 1955-1988. In her retirement she and her husband moved to Florida in 1989. She loved fishing and playing cards but most of all she absolutely loved and adored her family.
On Sept. 16, 1946, she married Willis C. Davis in Greenup, Kentucky. Willis preceded her in death on May 13, 1994. Surviving Violet is her daughter, Starr (Duane) Feller of Sebring, Florida; a granddaughter, Lara (Jason) Vice of Sebring, Florida; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willis; a son, LaMarr Davis; two sisters, Evelyn Murphy and Retha O’Hara; and five brothers, Raymond Coney, Frank Coney, Glen Coney, Gaylord Coney Jr. and Ronald Coney.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana. Pastors John Coney and Gary Rifenburg will officiate the services and burial will take place in Brushy Chapel Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 5–8 p.m. Memorials may be contributed to either Angola Christian Church or Helmer Independent Baptist Church in Violet’s honor. Online condolences may be submitted to the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com