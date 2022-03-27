Virginia A. Wright
Virginia Ann Wright, age 75, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully March 24, 2022. She was born Nov. 24, 1946 in Sebring, Florida to Carl and Virginia Faye (Granger) Woodham.
She worked as a secretary for numerous local physicians and the family business. She was a member of Florida Avenue Baptist Church and has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Wright of Avon Park, Florida and son, Randy Wright (Trisha) of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Danny Woodham of Avon Park, Florida; sister-in-law, Anna Woodham of Avon Park, Florida; grandchildren, Chad Wright (Nola), Jerry Lee Wright (Mary Craig), and Emma Wright; and great-grandchildren, Lynlee, Abby Grace, and Molly Kate.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 4 p.m. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the Oaks at Avon for the care and compassion that they provided to their mom.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.