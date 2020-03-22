Virginia E. Groves
Virginia Elaine Groves, 86, of Sebring, Florida passed away March 10, 2020 in Sebring.
She was born in Clayton, Ohio and grew up in the Dayton, Ohio area. She married the love of her life in 1951. In 1963 they moved to Virginia and eventually started their own plumbing company. They retired in 1989 and moved to Sebring. She was a member of Sebring Church of the Brethren, had been president of the Palms Ladies Auxiliary and was supportive to Habitat for Humanity. She and her husband toured the world together on motorcycles, and she was known to always have a smile on her face.
She is survived by her daughter, Syndee, and son, Don Edward Groves Jr. (Marie); sisters, Janice Hull of Englewood, Ohio and Mary Ann Mendenhall of Lebanon, Indiana; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at morrisfuneralchapel.com.