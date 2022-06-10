Virginia L. Carter
Virginia Lee “Skipper” Carter, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022 in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was comforted by her family. Skipper was born in Ruskin, Florida on March 24, 1939. She was the daughter of Walter and Ione Copeland Harmon.
Skipper has been a lifelong Lake Placid resident except for the period of time she and her family lived in Alaska. She was a graduate of Lake Placid High School, a homemaker and worked as a clerk for Highlands County for over 12 years. She enjoyed cooking, competing in the muzzle loaders competitions and sports. Skipper had a great passion for the Tampa Bay Rays, the Bucs, and the Lightning. She was a member of Placid Lakes Baptist Church and was a wonderful puppeteer for the children at church.
Skipper is survived by her sons, Riley F. Carter (Karen J.), and Herman D. Carter (Gladys E.), and brother, Jerry Harmon. She was preceded in her death by her husband, Riley Herman Carter in 2020.
A funeral service will be held today, Friday, June 10, 2022 at Placid Lakes Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Taylor celebrating. Skipper will be laid to rest alongside her husband immediately following at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.