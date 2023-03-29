Virginia M. Bennett

Virginia Mary Bennett, age 92, of Sebring, Florida passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was born May 2, 1930 in Sebring, Florida to Archie Wright and Eunice Lenora (Spivey) Haywood. She was a devoted wife, mother, and Nana, all while being a homemaker and cattle rancher. She was of the Baptist faith and has been a lifelong resident of Highlands County.

