Virginia M. Bennett
Virginia Mary Bennett, age 92, of Sebring, Florida passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023. She was born May 2, 1930 in Sebring, Florida to Archie Wright and Eunice Lenora (Spivey) Haywood. She was a devoted wife, mother, and Nana, all while being a homemaker and cattle rancher. She was of the Baptist faith and has been a lifelong resident of Highlands County.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Sebrina Smith of Sebring, Florida; son, Jimmy Bennett (Palmira) of Ocala, Florida; five grandchildren, Abbegale Bennett, Olivia Bennett, L.C. Smith, Somer Smith Gunthorp (Kelsey), and Adam Montsdeoca; three great-grandchildren, Rae Lynn, Carson and Ty. She is preceded in death by her son, Denny Montsdeoca.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 31, 2023 at noon at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park with family receiving friends beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Bougainvillea Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.