Virginia M. Leonard
Virginia Margaret Leonard, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021. She was a native of New Jersey, born Aug. 16, 1926 in Weehawken, the daughter of Mary and Anthony Maresca.
Virginia has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 26 years. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church. She was active with the Red Hat Society, Eastern Star and the Lake Placid Women’s Club and Garden Club. She was a homemaker.
Virginia is survived by her sons, Randy Leonard and Bill (Anne) Leonard; grandchildren, Billy and Christine; and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m., with Reverend Elizabeth Nelson celebrating. Entombment at the Woodlawn Park Cemetery in Miami will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 21. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.