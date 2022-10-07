Virginia R. Johnson
Virginia Rhodina Johnson, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Tuesday morning Oct. 4, 2022. She was in the companionship of her loving daughters. Virginia was born in Sebring, Florida on Oct. 24, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Timon and Regina Durrance Richardson.
Virginia has been a life-long Highlands County resident. She attended Sebring High School. Virginia worked alongside her husband Ivey for years. She held many positions working in the road construction field such as, dragline oiling, operating a roller, and she was a lady truck driver. Virginia loved home gardening, especially orchid growing. She attended Lake Placid Church of God.
Virginia is survived by her children, Cheryl Wempner (Gene), Debora Carnahan (David), Joy and Louie Johnson; 10 grandchildren, and she was blessed with 37 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivey in April 2021, and daughter, Angela Johnson Carnahan.
Family will receive friends for a viewing at Placid Temple Church of God on Monday, Oct. 10 from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Scott Dixon and Pastor Eric Burch will celebrate. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.